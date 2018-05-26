Windows 10 Insider Build update brings improved Edge and LTE connectivity

Microsoft has recently rolled out is Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17677 (RS5) for its Windows Insiders. The update is available in the Fast Ring for the users who have opted Skip Ahead. The latest rollout brings a number of enhancements and improvements for its UI along with some new features which as per the company should give the users a premium Windows experience. Let's have a look at what the latest Insider Build brings have in store for the users:

Microsoft Edge:

A new 'Settings and More' menu

The latest build comes along with some UI Tweaks and improvement for the Microsoft Edge. This comes as a part of the browser's 'Settings and More' menu. According to Microsoft, the new options will make it easy for the users to find all the options, which are now organized into groups, with icons for each entry along with keyboard shortcuts (where they are applicable). Also, a user will now be able to tap on the 'triple dot' icon at the top-right in order to see what is new.

Most-visited sites in the Jump List

A user will now be able to see the most visited sites in the Jump List on the Windows taskbar or start menu. To see the sites all a user need to do is right-click on the Microsoft Edge icon. From the list, the user can either pin a website or even remove the sites that are already pinned.

Intuitive Tab Organization

According to Microsoft, a user will now be able to organize tab-group more easily. This should further help the users in remembering what each group contains. After a user have set a group of tabs aside, he/she can choose the 'Tabs you've set aside' icon from the top-left corner and click on the label for any group in order to rename it.

Additional options in the 'Downloads' pane

A user will now have more options in the right-click menu in the 'Downloads Pane', including 'Show in folder' and 'Copy Link'.

Selection commands in the Narrator Scan Mode

Along with the above-mentioned tweaks in the Edge browser, Microsoft has also made some improvement in the Narrator. The Narrator's scan mode will now support the selection of content in Microsoft Edge, Word, Outlook, Mail and most of the text surfaces. By pressing Caps+F1 a user will be able to see the full list of commands in the Narrator's Show Commands.

LTE connectivity

Microsoft is finally changing the Windows networking stack after 20 years. The changes will be made using the NetAdapter framework. The new framework introduces a "new, more reliable, network driver model that inherits the goodness of the Windows driver framework while bringing an accelerated data path".

Apart from the above-mentioned changes, the Microsoft Windows 10 build brings a number of bug fixes along with some website, which is detailed on the Microsoft website.