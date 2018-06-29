Windows 10 next update will bring some major improvements for Edge, Sets is skipped again

Microsoft has recently rolled out the new version of Windows 10 Insider preview build. With the latest Redstone 5 update, the Redmond giant has confirmed that it will not be releasing its highly anticipated feature called Sets.

The company has been working on the Sets feature for quite some time now and the feature was earlier pulled at the time of development of the Redstone 4. During the Microsoft Build 2018 which was held earlier last month, Microsoft had mentioned that the Sets feature will be released with the upcoming update which was speculated to be the Redstone 5 update. However, it appears the company has no plans of releasing the feature until the next update which is expected to be released by fall this year.

Windows Insider Chief Dona Sarkar took it to the company's official blog post to mention that, "starting with this build, we're taking Sets offline to continue making it great." She Further went on to add that some valuable feedback of the Insiders will help the company to improve the Sets feature, which is expected to bring some major changes to the "Visual design and continue to better integrate Office and Microsoft Edge into Sets to enhance workflow."

The Sets is being developed in order to group similar apps or tasks on a user's Windows 10 system along with further syncing them with the Timeline feature. However, Microsoft has not yet been able to master it yet. Microsoft is not sure as to when the company will be able to roll out the feature to the users, hence it is not making any false commitments related to this update.

The company has released the Windows 10 Build 17704 to the Insiders preview and it comes along with a set of new features along with some major improvements to its Edge browsers. The Edge browser now gets a revamped settings page along with a Fluent design and some other enhancements.

The first major update which the Edge browser will get is the new Edge browser logo. The Edge browsers will now feature a "Beta" icon which will help the users to differentiate between the preview build and the stable build of the Edge browser. Users will also be able to notice some tweaks in the design of the tab bar, where the active tab will now feature a depth effect.

Apart from the above-mentioned change, the Edge browser will also get a redesigned Settings page which now is simplified to some extent. The settings will now have the major commands placed at the front and the center and will offer refined menu options which will make it easy for the users to navigate to the different options.

Microsoft has also introduced a new setting under the 'Advanced Settings' which will assist the users in controlling the autoplay media on the websites. Users can select from three options including Allow, Limit, and Block. The autoplay feature will work only when the videos are muted. With the new update Microsoft is trying to make its Edge browser more popular among the users, however, we would have to wait for a while to see whether the update makes the Edge browser to gain more acceptance from the users.