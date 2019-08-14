ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Woman Bio-Hacks Her Arm; Turns It Into Tesla Car Key

    By
    |

    We all are familiar with hacking and how hackers use their skills to hack devices. But have you ever heard about bio-hacking? According to a report from Tech Crunch, a software engineer has bio-hacked her arm by implanting a chip inside it. She has turned her arm into a key for her Tesla car.

    Woman Bio-Hacks Her Arm; Turns It Into Tesla Car Key

     

    Amie DD, a software engineer posted a video of bio-hacking her body on YouTube. According to the report, the software engineer took out the RFID chip from her Tesla Model 3 valet card and implanted it into her arms with the help of professional body modifier. The professional injects the chip into her body by putting it into biopolymer.

    This is not the first time Amie performed bio-hacking on her body. According to her blog post, she has already done this with her left arm for access control. She uses her left arms to unlock doors of her house. According to her, it took a year to implant RFID chip into her arm.

    Woman Bio-Hacks Her Arm; Turns It Into Tesla Car Key

    The YouTube video of bio-hacking explains the process of implanting the chip into her wrist. However, the video didn't show the end results whether she got successful in this hack or not.

    Amie revealed that she is apart of the Tesla bug bounty program. "I'm part of Tesla bug crowd bounty, and I've been looking through, to see what information I can get from the car, to see if writing data to my current RFID hand implant is a possibility," she posted on her blog post.

     

    Let's see whether she will be able to start the Tesla Model 3 with her bio-hacked arm or not. Hope we will get more information soon.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: tesla science tech news
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue