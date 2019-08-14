Woman Bio-Hacks Her Arm; Turns It Into Tesla Car Key News oi-Karan Sharma

We all are familiar with hacking and how hackers use their skills to hack devices. But have you ever heard about bio-hacking? According to a report from Tech Crunch, a software engineer has bio-hacked her arm by implanting a chip inside it. She has turned her arm into a key for her Tesla car.

Amie DD, a software engineer posted a video of bio-hacking her body on YouTube. According to the report, the software engineer took out the RFID chip from her Tesla Model 3 valet card and implanted it into her arms with the help of professional body modifier. The professional injects the chip into her body by putting it into biopolymer.

This is not the first time Amie performed bio-hacking on her body. According to her blog post, she has already done this with her left arm for access control. She uses her left arms to unlock doors of her house. According to her, it took a year to implant RFID chip into her arm.

The YouTube video of bio-hacking explains the process of implanting the chip into her wrist. However, the video didn't show the end results whether she got successful in this hack or not.

Amie revealed that she is apart of the Tesla bug bounty program. "I'm part of Tesla bug crowd bounty, and I've been looking through, to see what information I can get from the car, to see if writing data to my current RFID hand implant is a possibility," she posted on her blog post.

Let's see whether she will be able to start the Tesla Model 3 with her bio-hacked arm or not. Hope we will get more information soon.

Best Mobiles in India