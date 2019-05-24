ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Woman tries returning Amazon-purchased product directly to Jeff Bezos

    Woman tries returning her Amazon-purchased product directly to the CEO of the company Jeff Bezos. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    What will you do if you are unable to return a Amazon product which you have purchased? Will you return it directly to the CEO of the company? You must be thinking this is crazy but it actually happened in the annual shareholders conference of Amazon. A woman tried returning her product directly to the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in the conference.

    Woman tries returning Amazon-purchased product directly to Jeff Bezos

     

    The woman took the advantage of the open Q&A session with Bezos and tried returing her product. She is also a shareholder of the company. When this lady stood up and tried her luck to return the product, Bezos handled the situation calmly and with humour.

    "My apologies that you had to use this unusual venue to accomplish what should have been a routine task. Anybody else have anything they need to return?" Bishop quoted Jeff Bezos as saying.
    The conference was held at Seattle, San Francisco in the meeting the employees were gather to discuss issues like renewable energy and equal pay. Hope the lady got her product returned after this big step.

    So next time if you feel that you are unable to return your product to Amazon, then you can directly ask it to the CEO.

    Read More About: amazon news
    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue