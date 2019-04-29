Working closely with Indian telcos on 5G readiness in India: MediaTek News oi-Priyanka Dua MediaTek and Nokia have recently announced the completion of first wave 5G interoperability testing between the Helio M70 5G modem and Nokia AirScale 5G Base Station.

To strengthen its foothold in the chipmaking business, Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek is gearing up to launch a 5G-enabled chipset in India by the end of 2019.

"We are focusing on AI and 5G and we will launch that chipset by the end of this year,". Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India said.

"We are also working with Indian telecom operators, and equipment vendors on 5G readiness," Jain told Gizbot in an interaction.

As for the 5G chipset, Helio M70 is a multimode chipset with 2G/3G/4G/5G-enabled support.

It supports 5G radio (NR), along with the standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, sub-6GHz frequency band, high power user equipment (HPUE), and other key 5G technologies.

It's designed in compliance with the 3GPP Rel-15 with new specifications like 5 Gbps data rate.

The MediaTek Helio M70 baseband chipset supports LTE and 5G dual connectivity (EN-DC) while also ensuring that mobile devices are backward compatible with 4G/3G/2G in the absence of 5G networks.

In fact, MediaTek and Nokia have recently announced the completion of first wave 5G interoperability testing between the Helio M70 5G modem and Nokia AirScale 5G Base Station.

Besides, the company has also announced its collaboration with 5G component suppliers and device makers like include Oppo, Vivo and top tier RF suppliers, including Skyworks, Qorvo and Murata to deliver a complete, standards-based and optimized 5G solution.