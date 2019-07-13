Worldwide PC Shipments Grew 1.5% in Q2 2019: Gartner News oi-Priyanka Dua

After witnessing two-quarters of decline, the global PC market grew 1.5 percent in the second quarter of 2019, showed preliminary results by Gartner.

"Worldwide PC shipments growth was driven by demand from the Windows 10 refresh in the business market in the second quarter of 2019. Desktop PC growth was strong, which offset a decline in mobile PC shipments," said Mikako Kitagawa, senior principal analyst at Gartner.

It said the top three vendors - Lenovo, HP Inc. and Dell - accounted for 64.1 percent of global PC shipments in the second quarter of 2019, compared with 60.7 percent of shipments in the second quarter of 2018.

These top three vendors continued to gain share in the PC market taking advantage of economies of scale. Intel's CPU supply shortage in the first half of the year accelerated this trend.

Lenovo Retained Top Spot

Lenovo retained the top spot in the second quarter of 2019 with the fastest year-over-year growth and the largest share gain among the top vendors. However, it is possible that its shipments reflected some anticipation of the potential tariffs.

Moreover Lenovo experienced double-digit shipment growth in all key regions except Latin America, where the overall PC market declined.

HP And Dell Performance

Gartner also pointed out that HP worldwide PC shipments increased 2.6 percent in the second quarter of 2019 versus the same period last year while Dell recorded its sixth consecutive quarter of PC shipment growth in the second quarter of 2019.

Dell's growth trend has been the most consistent out of the top vendors over the past three years, driven by its clear focus on where the company invests.

Regional Overview

In the US., PC shipments totaled 14 million units in the second quarter of 2019, a 0.4 percent decline from the second quarter of 2018. However HP Inc. retained the top spot in the U.S. based on shipments, as its market share increased to 29.8 percent. Dell remained in the No. 2 position with 28.4 percent market share.

Furthermore the report claims that the ongoing trade dispute - and potential imposition of tariffs - adds uncertainty to the near-term outlook for PC demand.

Best Mobiles in India