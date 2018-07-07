Xiaomi appoints former Myntra VP Muralikrishnan as India COO

On June 6, Xiaomi India announced the appointment of Muralikrishnan B as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Muralikrishnan was the India Head of eBay back in 2011 and later he joined Jabong as COO, the company which was co-founded back in 2012 by Xiaomi India Head and VP, Manu Kumar Jain. Before joining Xiaomi, Muralikrishnan was working with Myntra as a Senior Vice President.

Looking at the report and stats we can safely say that Xiaomi has been rapidly expanding in India. Xiaomi expanded its business in terms of the offline segment by joining hands with local retailers as well as by opening its own Mi Home store across India. Earlier this year the company announced that it is aiming to reach 100 Mi Home Stores in 2018.

We have also reported, that the company opened its 1000th authorized service center in the country in Hyderabad. At this achievement, the company announced that it has more than 6000 workforce contribution in the service network.

Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said: "Mi Home Experience Store is an opportunity for us to provide our Mi Fans with the best that we have to offer and in return gain their valuable feedback to continue to delight them with our offerings. We have always given a lot of significance to the feedback that we have received from our users and this is another step towards that direction."

Mi Home Experience Store will provide Mi fans with the opportunity to explore and assess a wide array of smart Xiaomi products under one roof. This will also help the company gather significant feedback from Mi fans and incorporate it into its future offerings in India, the company said.

Xiaomi is already aiming to launch many devices in the Indian market. Let's see how this new addition will help the company to increase the sales and expand the business in the country more efficiently. We are looking forward to upcoming launches hope we will get to see some exciting devices from the company.

Source