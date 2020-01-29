Xiaomi Calls Realme A Copycat Brand; Realme CEO Responds News oi-Karan Sharma

Recently, Xiaomi CEO Mau Kumar Jain has made a statement on Twitter by calling Realme a 'copy-cat brand' of the Indian smartphone market. Replying to this, Realme CEO Madhva Sheth posted a tweet saying "A real innovative brand and market leader won't behave like that. Basic dignity and ethics should be maintained no matter how insecure you are of your competitor's growth".

The cold war between the two companies seems to have started earlier this month when Jain posted a tweet saying, "Funny! A copy-cat brand mocks us. Later this brand brings ads & some ppl start blaming us. Most brands push ads but only Xiaomi is bashed. Because we've been transparent about our business model. If any journalist wants to understand our Internet business, I'm happy to talk!"

In return, Sheth also seems to be very disappointed and in a statement, with IANS he expressed his part. According to him, this is not a good thing to lower the corporate ethics and make some gimmick statement about the rival brands and this is impacting the entire industry emotion.

"It does not suit brands to lower their corporate ethics and get into mud-slinging on social media as it only harms the overall industry sentiments. We are here to provide our users best of the experiences and Realme would rather focus on that," IANS quoted Sheth.

Back in May last year Jain posted on Twitter targeting the Realme 3 Pro saying the processor is older than the one which is used on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro.

On this Sheth replied Jain saying, Xiaomi is insecure of Realme's success in the country. "Someone is afraid" Sheth tweeted. In 2019 Xiaomi gained 28 per cent market share on the other hand Realme witnessed a growth of 255 per cent with 10 per cent market share within a year.

"We will focus on making #realme the best in 2020. Rest is their choice, we don't bother," Sheth tweeted.

Recently, Xiaomi CEO Mannu Kumar Jain posted a video testing the scratch test on a Xiaomi smartphone. Here also he was using a Realme smartphone to compare the durability of the phone.

