Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale: Grab Redmi Note 5 Pro for just Re 1

Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' festival had kickstarted on October 23 and will conclude tomorrow, i.e, October 25. As a part of the ongoing sale, the Chinese tech giant has been offering various discounts and other exciting offers on some of its devices. The Xiaomi smartphones on which you can avail offers include Poco F1, Redmi Y2, Mi A2, Redmi Note 5 Pro Red and Redmi 6 Pro and others. Now, the tech giant is also offering a hard to miss deal on one of its popular smartphones, i.e, the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the best mid-range smartphones which you can buy in India at the moment. The smartphone packs some powerful set of features at a mid-tier price segment making it the best deal which you can grab now. Now, coming to the offer, Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 5 Pro at a special price of Re 1. Yes, that's correct; you can get your hands on the Redmi Note 5 Pro for Re 1 as a part of the 'Diwali with Mi' sale. The offer can be availed during the flash sale which will begin at 4PM today.

How to avail the offer:

As a part of the flash sale, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be receiving this special offer. To avail this offer, you will first need to log into your Mi Account. Once logged in you need to tap on 'Book Now' button as soon as possible after the sale has gone live. After the phone gets added to your cart then you need to complete the payment for the Redmi Note 5 Pro. It's not only the Redmi Note 5 Pro which you can get for Re 1 but, this offer can also be availed on Mi Pocket Speakers 2 which comes with a price tag of Re 799. Paytm is also offering a cashback of worth Rs 500 on the purchase of the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Poco F1.

Apart from the flash Re 1 flash sale, Xiaomi is also offering 'Diwali with Mi' special deals and Mi Blockbuster deals where you can save money on the purchase of other Xiaomi devices. If you are making purchases using SBI Credit card then you can avail Rs 750 instant discount on the transactions of Rs 7,500 or more.