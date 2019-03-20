Xiaomi join hands with Flex, announces 7th manufacturing plant News oi-Priyanka Dua The company joined hands with Navitasys India Private Limited, a TDK group subsidiary to manufacture Mi Power banks locally.

Chinese smartphone maker Xioami has announced its seventh manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu in partnership with Flex Ltd.

Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India, shared "We are delighted to announce our new smartphone manufacturing partnership with Flex Ltd. In line with our sincere commitment to Make in India, this new association will further drive our localization efforts; ensuring that we locally design and offer our innovative products with the best specs of the highest quality to our Mi Fans in India."

The new manufacturing plant is spread over across four campuses in partnership with FOXCONN, Flex, and Hipad.

Meanwhile, the company joined hands with Navitasys India Private Limited, a TDK group subsidiary to manufacture Mi Power banks locally.

Xiaomi has also announced the launch of its Mi Pay a UPI-based application which is integrated within MIUI interface across SMS, Contacts, Scanner, App Vault, and Settings. ICICI Bank is the payment service provider for Mi-Pay. Consumers can effectively make payments using UPI and other debit cards, credit cards and internet banking across 120+ banks and over 120 billers.

The service will also allow several utility payments ranging from phone bills, phone recharges, water or electricity bill payments, making it highly convenient for Xiaomi users. Mi pay UPI has been approved by NPCI under the multi-bank API model and it has been audited by CERT-IN empanelled auditors E&Y and Lucideus. Mi-Pay provides the safest and secure transactions with all data stored locally in India servers in an encrypted format.

For the unaware, the company launched Redmi Go, the company's newest addition to its smartphone portfolio. With 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage, Redmi Go offers support for 4G VoLTE with dual SIM support and a dedicated microSD card that can work with up to 128GB cards. All of this is powered by a 3000mAh battery, delivering a battery life that Mi Fans have come to expect of Xiaomi.

Highlights

Xiaomi now has a combined manufacturing capacity of up to 3 smartphones per second during operating hours.

· Currently, 99% of Xiaomi's smartphones sold locally are made in India.

· Across these seven smartphone manufacturing plants, more than 20,000 operators are employed, out of which over 95% are women employees.

· Xiaomi is also bringing the component ecosystem to India. early 65% of the value of the smartphone is sourced locally, highlighting the company's greater localization commitments.

· In addition, even smartphone chargers, USB cables, and batteries are nearly 100% locally sourced.