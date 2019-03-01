Xiaomi may bring washing machines, refrigerators and water purifiers to India: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua The newly launched supports 6P lens and 1.6um and equipped with the 5-megapixel secondary.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is now planning to bring washing machines, refrigerators and water purifiers for the Indian market, Mint reported.

"This year we will probably enter big categories such as water purifiers, laptops, and washing machines. Additional launches will include two to three small categories as well," Mint quoted Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain.

Meanwhile, India's second largest telecom player Bharti Airtel has announced its new offer and special benefits on Xiaomi's newly launched Redmi Note 7 series.

With the exclusive offer, Airtel customers can now enjoy 100 percent more data at existing prices on select Airtel prepaid recharge packs on the latest 4G smartphones. Customers can get data benefits of up to 1120GB along with Airtel Thanks benefits like free Airtel data secure (Norton antivirus), free access to Airtel TV premium and much more.

He said, "We now have nearly 30 percent market share in smartphones, which was till now our fastest-growing business," Jain said. "However, if we launch categories such as washing machines, fridges, and water purifiers, we can disproportionately grow that and capture a bigger market share."

According to a report the company is planning to bring some of these consumer durables before the end of this year."We are working on each one of them but I do not know which one will be ready first," Manu Jain was quoted.

