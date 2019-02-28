ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Airtel offers double data benefits for Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 buyers

    Chinese smartphone maker Xioami has finally announced the launch of its much-awaited smartphone series in India.

    By
    |

    India's second largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has announced special offers with data bundles and other benefits for customers upgrading to the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series.

    Airtel offers double data benefits for Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 buyers

     

    Under this new offer, customers will get 100 percent more data on select Airtel prepaid recharge packs. The Rs. 249 pack, users will now get a total of 4 GB data instead of  2 GB data. While Rs. 349 pack, is now offering 6 GB data per day where the company was giving 3 GB data earlier.

    Customers can get data benefits of up to 1120GB along with its Thanks benefits like free data secure (Norton antivirus), free access to Airtel TV premium and much more.

    Shashwat Sharma, Chief Brand Officer, and Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "This exclusive offer in partnership with Xiaomi is in line with our commitment to offer greater value to customers backed by best-in-class network experience. With this offer, our customers will be able to unlock the true potential of their favorite smartphone without worrying about data costs."

    Besides this customers can enjoy the additional data benefit on the first 10 recharges on the new smartphone or the first 10 months whichever is earlier.

    For the unaware, Chinese smartphone maker Xioami has finally announced the launch of its much-awaited smartphone series in India.

    The newly launched smartphone comes with the 48-megapixel camera. It supports 6P lens and 1.6um and equipped with the 5-megapixel secondary.

    It has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by Qualcomm's mid-range focused Snapdragon 660 processor.

    On the connectivity front, it has a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

    Read More About: airtel telecom news xiaomi Mobile
    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue