Airtel offers double data benefits for Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 buyers News oi-Priyanka Dua Chinese smartphone maker Xioami has finally announced the launch of its much-awaited smartphone series in India.

India's second largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has announced special offers with data bundles and other benefits for customers upgrading to the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series.

Under this new offer, customers will get 100 percent more data on select Airtel prepaid recharge packs. The Rs. 249 pack, users will now get a total of 4 GB data instead of 2 GB data. While Rs. 349 pack, is now offering 6 GB data per day where the company was giving 3 GB data earlier.

Customers can get data benefits of up to 1120GB along with its Thanks benefits like free data secure (Norton antivirus), free access to Airtel TV premium and much more.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Brand Officer, and Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "This exclusive offer in partnership with Xiaomi is in line with our commitment to offer greater value to customers backed by best-in-class network experience. With this offer, our customers will be able to unlock the true potential of their favorite smartphone without worrying about data costs."

Besides this customers can enjoy the additional data benefit on the first 10 recharges on the new smartphone or the first 10 months whichever is earlier.

For the unaware, Chinese smartphone maker Xioami has finally announced the launch of its much-awaited smartphone series in India.

The newly launched smartphone comes with the 48-megapixel camera. It supports 6P lens and 1.6um and equipped with the 5-megapixel secondary.

It has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by Qualcomm's mid-range focused Snapdragon 660 processor.

On the connectivity front, it has a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.