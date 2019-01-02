Best prepaid plans under Rs 100 from Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone

It seems that the ongoing tariff is not going to end soon as all telecom players are launching and revising their tariff plans to compete with rivals. In that way today we are going to compare the most popular plans from Airtel, Vodafone, and Reliance Jio under Rs 100.

Here are some prepaid recharge offers under Rs. 100

Airtel Prepaid Plans at Rs. 98 and Rs. 95

India's leading telecom player Bharti Airtel has two plans under Rs. 100 and the first one starts with Rs 98 in which users will get 3GB of 4G data for 28 days, while Rs. 95 offers 500 MB data, full talk time and tariff at 30 paise/min on both local and STD.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans at Rs. 98

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has introduced Rs. 98 in which the company is providing 2GB data, unlimited local and STD calls, 300 SMS and complimentary access to Jio apps for 28 days.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has recently launched 'Happy New Year' offer for its prepaid customers in which the users will get 100 percent cash back in terms of an AJIO voucher.

However, the offer is applicable on the Jio's highest selling plan of Rs.399.

The newly launched offer is applicable to both existing and new Jio users and voucher can be redeemed on or before 15th March 2019.

In addition to that, the coupon can be redeemed on AJIO App and Website on minimum cart value of Rs.1000.

Vodafone Prepaid Plans at Rs. 95

With an aim to give a tough fight to Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone has also introduced Rs. 95 plan in which users will get 500 MB of data and full talk time.

However, there is no unlimited calling and SMS benefit with this pack.