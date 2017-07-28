YES BANK announces its partnership with Microsoft

YES BANK, today announced its partnership with Microsoft to deploy Office 365 and Microsoft Kaizala.

Rana Kapoor, Managing Director & CEO, YES BANK, said, "Since inception, YES BANK has focused on Technology & Innovation as mission critical pillars for Business Excellence. This partnership is a prime example of YES BANK's ART philosophy - Alliances, Relationships driven by Technology - as we continue to use technology to revolutionize the Banking experience in India."

Kapoor says that "The Kaizala solution will empower the employees and customers by enabling Digital communication channels over a familiar chat-driven interface, and ensure that YES BANK leverages its strength as an agile organization."

Microsoft Kaizala is designed for large group communication in a chat interface and work management and integrates with Office 365.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, "We are excited to be part of YES BANK's digital journey with Office 365 and Microsoft Kaizala. These cloud-based technologies, bring the best of our modern workplace solutions to YES BANK. I would especially like to thank YES BANK for being an early adopter of Kaizala."

It is developed for organizations to offer communication, simple collaboration and complete task bringing together desktop users and mobile-only users who may be within or outside their organizations. It is powered by Azure Cloud platform.

Kaizala is available in India as a free download on iOS and Android phones while 'Kaizala Pro' is available for Rs 130 per user per month.