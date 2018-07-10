You Broadband announces 250 Mbps and 200 Mbps FTTH packages

Reliance had recently announced its JioGigaFiber FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) broadband service which is claimed to provide gigabit internet speeds. Following this, the rival broadband companies are also prepping up to adapt to the competition which Reliance will bring for the Indian market.

You Broadband has recently announced a high-speed 250 Mbps broadband plan along with the new 200 Mbps broadband plans. The 200 Mbps broadband plan is available in multiple circles across India where the You Broadband is functional. Whereas the 250 Mbps broadband plan is currently available only for Coimbatore and is available at a price range of Rs 2,499 per month with a FUP (Fair usage policy) of 1.25TB. Once the FUP limit is consumed the internet data speed will drop to 4 Mbps without any extra monthly charges.

The You broadband is owned by Vodafone India and it also offers a 250 Mbps broadband plan that comes with a subscription of 90 days. The FUP (Fair usage policy) of this package is of 5TB. This extended 250 Mbps plan is available at a price range of Rs 7,497 and similar to the 30-day package, the speed will drop to 4 Mbps once the 5TB limit expires.

It is also being reported that as a part of the 'Dual Speed' broadband service package, the company will also offer a 200 Mbps broadband package in Coimbatore and the package will be available at a price range of Rs 1,999. This package has a FUP (Fair usage policy) of 1.25TB along with a validity of 30 days, whereas the extended 90 days 200 Mbps package would be available at a price range of Rs 5,997 along with a FUP of 4.1TB.

You Broadband has also announced the 200 Mbps package as a part of its Dual Speed offer in the areas including Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nagpur and Gurugram among others. However, the pricing FUP limit, validity and connection speed after a user consumes the FUP limit would differ from region to region.

Further, the company has also introduced unlimited plans including day/night package along with voice combo in some regions. These packages also come with the ability to carry forward the unused data of the previous month to the next month's cycle. However, the data rollover facility is currently available on FUP plans.