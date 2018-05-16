YouTube is testing an Incognito mode for Android platform

We all are aware that Google offers an 'Incognito Mode' in Chrome and also in some privacy-centric apps through Gboard. However, the tech giant had not introduced the 'Incognito Mode' for its video service platform YouTube up until now. A user can pause, watch and search history, however it is not as easy as sounds, it can be little tough to locate the settings in the app.

Now, as per some reports from the Android Police, YouTube for Android is at the moment working on a new incognito mode. A user will be able to access the incognito mode easily without the need of entering the app's settings.

It is also being reported that a user can locate the Incognito Mode option by tapping on the account avatar which is placed at the top right corner of the app. The drop-down menu now has the incognito mode option. The switch account and Sign out options now have been listed as a single option.

Once a user has turned on the 'Incognito Mode', his/her activity from the current session does not get saved and the subscriptions are also hidden from plain sight. Also, the account avatar is replaced by the same incognito mode icon which is similar to what one can find on Google Chrome and Gboard. After the Incognito Mode is turned off, the user is taken back to their own original account.

Further, as of now the incognito mode feature has not been spotted anywhere in the app and is still to be rolled out for the devices. So, it will not be wrong to assume that this could be a server-side app. However, YouTube has also not released any information related to the new option yet. It will be worth noting the fact that the upcoming Incognito Mode was first spotted in a teardown of the previously updated YouTube app back in January this year.

Also, in one of our recent article related to YouTube we covered that long with the company's effort to create a safer platform for the users, YouTube is also adding tools that will remind users to take breaks from the service. Read the complete story here.