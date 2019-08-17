ENGLISH

    YouTube Originals Will Be Free For All From September 24

    Last year it was reported that Google is going to make YouTube Originals free for everyone by 2020. Recently, the video streaming website has confirmed that its originals shows will be accessible for all the viewers, and users need not have to purchase the Premium membership. Now, YouTube has officially confirmed that originals shows will go free to watch starting next month but there is a catch.

    YouTube Originals Will Be Free For All From September 24

     

    YouTube Original series, movies, and events will be available for free from September 24, 2019. However, the viewing experience will be different from the Premium membership.

    Users with Premium membership will experience an ad-free viewing experience. On the other hand, non-premium use will have to bear the non-skippable ads while watching the content. Users without a premium subscription will not be able to download the original shows for offline viewing. They will also not get access to bonus content which includes the director's cuts and extra scenes of YouTube Originals.

    Moreover, the non-premium member will also have to wait for the exclusive content to be released for the public.

    “You can view YouTube Original series and movies on youtube.com or in the YouTube mobile app. If you exit out of YouTube while watching an episode or movie, your content will resume playing from where it was paused during your last viewing.

    YouTube TV members also have access to YouTube Originals at no additional cost. You can find them on YouTube TV on all of your devices, on youtube.com, or in the YouTube mobile app,” reads Google Blog Post.

    The YouTube Premium Membership starts from Rs. 129 for a month and you will also get a one-month free trial. You can also opt for the family membership for Rs 189 with five-member sharing. Students can also avail the YouTube Premium for just Rs 79 but they have to show annual verification.

     
    Read More About: YouTube google news
    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 17:01 [IST]
