YouTube rolling out 'Stories' to content creators with over 10,000 subscribers

YouTube, the online video sharing platform by Google is one of the best when it comes to streaming both users generated and professional content. The tech giant keeps on updating its video sharing platform so that the audience can make the most of out of it. Now, the company is rolling out an update which it had promised to bring for the masses last year.

Last year, Google had introduced a feature called Reels for YouTube. This specific feature was company's take on widely popular Snapchat Stories and it was based on a new short-form video format. YouTube had later on renamed this feature to "YouTube Stories" during its VidCon conference which took place in April last year in Dallas, Texas. The company had then revealed its plan to expand the Stories feature to all the creators who have got a subscriber base of more than 10,000 subscribers and now the feature is being made available to them.

YouTube will now allow the creators or the channels with equal to or over 10K subscribers to share a story comprising of a temporary video, suggests a report from The Verge. However, unlike its popular counterpart, the YouTube Stories will be available for 7 days and not just 24 hours. The 'Stories' will also be visible in the "UP Next" bar. The 'YouTube Stories' posted by the creators will be visible to both subscribers as well as non-subscribers. This will allow the creators to share their daily stories with every user on YouTube and in turn, should help them grow.

YouTube has also allowed the viewers to react on the Stories. Now, a user can like, dislike and comment on the stories posted by the creators. The content creators will then be able to respond to the comments made by the users with videos or photos and it will be visible to everybody. It is not immediately clear as to when this feature will make its way to all the users globally and it remains to be seen how well the audience receives the new feature.