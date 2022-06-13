YouTube Shares First Video Uploaded 17 Years Ago; Check Video Here News oi-Sharmishte Datti

YouTube has grown and thrived over the years, even more so after Google bought it. Now, YouTube has taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The popular video platform has shared the first-ever video that was uploaded on YouTube, which spans just 18 seconds. Here's all you need to know about the first YouTube video.

YouTube Shares First Video

YouTube took to its Instagram handle to take us back in time. "If you think about it, it all started with a Short #YouTubeFactsFest," the caption reads. Nearly 17 years ago, the first-ever YouTube video was uploaded by YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim.

There's nothing extraordinary about this YouTube video that the platform reshared today, June 13. The video spans less than 20 seconds and shows Karim standing in a zoo, in front of elephants. The video was shot at the San Diego Zoo in front of the elephant closure and seems to be a descriptive video.

Interestingly, nothing much happens in the video. But this is where modern-day vlogging began. What's even more interesting is that the video was uploaded from Karim's verified YouTube channel and is it the only video from this account. What's more, the video has received 235 million views, making it among the most viewed videos.

YouTube Features: What's New?

YouTube officially debuted on February 14, 2005, and has been around for around 20 years. Interestingly, YouTube is the second-most visited website after Google. The popular video platform has more than 2.5 billion monthly users.

The users collectively watch more than one billion hours of videos each day, YouTube says. Over the years, YouTube has released a sleuth of new features and products. YouTube Shorts, for instance, was one of the new features added to take on short-form video platforms like TikTok and Reels.

In related news, a YouTube Premium subscription is available for free in a partnership with Xiaomi. Depending on the Xiaomi smartphone you own, the company is offering a free YouTube Premium subscription for two or three months. The offer is applicable on phones like Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, and so on.

