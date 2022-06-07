Free YouTube Premium Subscription From Xiaomi India News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India is now offering a free YouTube Premium subscription to its smartphone users in India. Depending on the Xiaomi smartphone you own, the company is offering a free YouTube Premium subscription for two or three months, and here are the details regarding the same.

Do note that, if you already redeemed a free YouTube Premium subscription on Your Google account, then you won't be able to redeem this offer even though you might have an eligible device. However, the offer can be redeemed with a new Google account on the following Xiaomi/Redmi smartphones.

How To Get YouTube Premium Subscription For Free?

To get a YouTube Premium subscription for free, make sure to download and install the latest version of YouTube on your Xiaomi/Redmi device. This offer is valid from 6th June 2022 and will be available until 31st January 2023. A Xiaomi smartphone should be activated on or after the 1st of February 2022 to get this offer.

To claim this offer, one needs to have a credit or debit card to present during the YouTube Premium sign-up process. Once YouTube Premium is activated, users can de-activate the same before the last day to cancel their YouTube Premium subscription for free.

YouTube Premium Free Three Months Subscription: Eligible Devices

Users with Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, and the Xiaomi 11T Pro will get a YouTube Premium subscription for three months. The company is offering free three months of YouTube Premium subscription for the high-end and flagship devices.

YouTube Premium Free Two Months Subscription: Eligible Devices

Users who own Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11T, or the Redmi Note 11S are eligible for free two months YouTube Premium subscription. The company is limiting free YouTube Premium subscription to two months on mid-range smartphones.

Is This Deal Worth Your Time?

If you are bored of watching more than one ad before every video and want a clean user experience on YouTube, then it is best to subscribe to YouTube Premium. If you own any of the aforementioned devices, you can get YouTube Premium for free for the first few months.

Best Mobiles in India