YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Annual Plans Launched In India

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium have launched annual plans for its subscribers. With the introduction of these plans, users can pay an upfront cost for the subscription for 12 months without recurring payments. These annual plans have been rolled out after the monthly and quarterly subscription plans those were launched earlier.

The YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium annual subscription plans are limited only to subscribers in select countries including India and the US. As an introductory offer, the service is offering discounts with the annual plans for the subscribers. Users can subscribe to the annual plans of YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium via their Android device or the web.

YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Annual Plans

As per a report by 9to5Google, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium services are available with annual subscription plans for individual users. This means that users and students with family members will not be able to get the annual plans for their accounts. Currently, there is a promotional offer under which users are given discounts on the annual plans for a limited period, which is until January 23, 2022.

With this introductory offer, the YouTube Premium annual subscription plan is priced at Rs. $107.99 while the YouTube Music Premium annual subscription plan is priced at $89.99. For now, there is no word regarding the cost of these plans in India. However, the report notes that the annual subscription plans of YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium after the promotional offer will be $119.99 and $99 respectively.

Currently, YouTube Premium is priced at Rs. 129 per month and YouTube Music Premium is priced at Rs. 99 per month in India. The support page of YouTube shows that the annual subscription plans are available in India, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Germany, Russia, Turkey, Thailand and the US.

When it comes to new subscribers, users of existing YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscriptions can migrate to the annual plans on cancelling their existing membership and signing up as new customers. Also, the subscribers in India with a monthly or quarterly prepaid plan can be migrated to the annual plans after the expiry of their existing plans.

