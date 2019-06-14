ZEE5 Now Available For Airtel, Robi Customers - All You Need To Know News oi-Priyanka Dua

Bangladesh's leading telco Robi has entered into a partnership with ZEE5 to offer 1,00,000 hours of entertainment content across 17 languages, including a vast Bengali.

Besides this, the Bangla dubbed content on ZEE5 also allows Robi and Airtel customers to enjoy the very best of non-Bengali entertainment content.

Robi and Airtel customers can choose between a daily or a weekly subscription pack to enjoy the content available on ZEE5.

The daily pack is priced at 7 taka and the weekly pack is priced at 45 taka only.

Through this partnership, customers will also be able to easily pay for a ZEE5 subscription from their mobile balance, if they are pre-paid customers, or have it included in their monthly bills if they are post-paid customers of Robi and Airtel.

"Bangladesh is an extremely important market for us and we are thrilled by the tremendous response we have got from our audiences so far. Along with bringing the best of our Original shows and other Bangla content to the market, we will also look to give local talent here a global platform through which their work can be showcased in 190+ countries."Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Robi Axiata Limited in Bangladesh, and this will greatly help us in reaching out to every household in the country to delight them with the best of our content," Anand added.

Key Focus Area

A key focus area of the partnership between Robi and ZEE5 will be to work closely with the eminent Bangladeshi actors/actresses with the aim of taking Bangladeshi content to international audiences. ZEE5's presence across 190+ countries.

Additionally, Robi and ZEE5 will soon arrange a talent hunt program to search for local Bangladeshi artistes for ZEE5's Original shows. The details of the program will be disclosed in due course.

Furthermore, Robi and Airtel subscribers can access ZEE5 from five different devices at a time and can also enjoy uninterrupted streaming without any ads with their ZEE5 subscriptions.