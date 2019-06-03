Airtel Offers Free ZEE5 Access On Infinity Postpaid plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

India's leading telecom player Bharti Airtel has further strengthened its strategic partnership with OTT platform ZEE5.

Under this new partnership, Airtel Platinum customers will now get unlimited complimentary access to ZEE5's vast content catalog as part of their plan benefits.

All Airtel mobile customers on Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs. 499 and above will be eligible for this exclusive benefit.

"AirtelThanks has received a phenomenal response and we are delighted to bring ZEE5's exciting content to our Platinum customers as part of the value proposition. We will continue to expand our ecosystem of partners to enable a differentiated experience for our customers," Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said.

ZEE5 has an extensive digital content library that includes the Video on Demand (VOD) network content along with the recently launched ZEE5 Originals, Movies, TV Shows, Music Videos, Lifestyle shows, Kids shows, and Plays.

AirtelThanks is now tiered in its offering - Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers. Airtel Platinum customers get VIP service, premium content, e-books, device protection, and exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales.

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India said, "This partnership is in line with our growth strategy as it is a crucial step towards fulfilling our aim to offer new and exciting content. It will strengthen our reach by the potential proliferation of ZEE5 premium content to a wider and new set of audience. We are happy to partner with Airtel, and via similar partnerships, we will continue to enhance our offerings with the customer at the center."

Re-Launch Of AirtelThanks

This year in May, the telco has re-launched AirtelThanks. This program is tiered in its offering - Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers.

There is no doubt that Airtel has been launching new plans and offers on a daily basis and now the telco is joining hands with OTT players to increase revenue as almost companies are facing tough competition. But joining hands with OTT players will be very beneficial for both.