Cricket Bonanza Contest: Airtel Offers Exciting Prizes On Every Match

India's leading telecom player Bharti Airtel has come with ICC Cricket World Cup offer.

The newly launched offer is for all Airtel Thanks app users and after logging into the app, users will be able to see the Cricket Bonanza contest in the app and then they can predict every match of the ICC World Cup.

In addition, customer can win existing prizes on every match. Apart from this there will be a lucky draw at the end of the match and then 100 winners will be selected on the basis of points earned every day.

Every winner will get assured gifts. There will be board on the app where top-ranking players will be shown. In fact, the top 10 winners will be selected from the users with maximum points and will be eligible for this draw.

Each participant can predict between 6 am and 2 pm before every match, the telco further informed.

To recall, Airtel has further upgraded its 4G network in Haryana with the deployment of LTE 2100 technology that will significantly enhance the network experience for its smartphone customers.

With the fast declining 3G handset base and customers upgrading to 4G smartphones, the rollout of 4G in the superior 2100 Mhz spectrum band, Airtel will now offer additional high-speed data capacity for 4G and also drive a lot of voice traffic on VoLTE to serve its customers.

Airtel in Haryana now has a strong spectrum bank - 2300 Mhz (TD LTE), 2100 Mhz (LTE 2100), and 1800 Mhz (FD LTE) to offer world-class 4G services to customers. Given the increase in its capacity with 2100 Mhz spectrum, Airtel smartphone customers will enjoy improved 4G throughputs which shall result in enhanced customer experience.

Airtel serves over 3.8 million customers in Haryana and has deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step up high-speed network capacity and coverage. The company is committed to further invest in its network under its Project Leap program.

