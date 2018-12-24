Airtel Rs. 169, Rs. 399 and Rs. 448 prepaid plans revised

As there is a stiff challenge in the telecom space right now, all the operators are coming up with several new plans to attract subscribers Recently, Airtel came up with a slew of minimum recharge plans starting from Rs. 23. These plans extend the validity by 28 days and prevent the number being disconnected.

Now, the telco has come up with a Rs. 169 prepaid plan for all subscribers. Well, this open market plan is a rival to the Rs. 159 prepaid plan from Vodafone. Earlier, this plan was valid for select users and now it is an open market plan. Eventually, subscribers in the 22 telecom circles of the telco can recharge with it. In addition to this, Airtel has revised the Rs. 399 and Rs. 448 prepaid plans.

Airtel Rs. 169 prepaid plan

The Rs. 169 open market plan offers 1GB 2G/3G/4G data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling for a period of 28 days. Previously, this plan offered the same benefits along with 2GB data for some users. Notably, this plan will be suitable for those who make a lot of voice calls.

Airtel Rs. 399 prepaid plan

Previously, Airtel Rs. 399 prepaid plan offered 70 days and 84 days validity based on the users. Now, it has been revised to offer 84 days of validity. It provides 1GB of daily data instead of 1.4GB of data per day. The other benefits include 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling.

Airtel Rs. 448 prepaid plan

Talking about the Rs. 448 prepaid plan, Airtel offers 1.5GB of data per day with this plan. Earlier, this plan offered 1.4GB of data per day. It also offers other benefits such as 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls for 82 days.

These plans from the telco are beneficial from similar plans offered by Vodafone Idea as there is no upper limit on the voice calls. These plans offer truly unlimited voice calling without any restrictions. So, interested users can recharge with these plans and enjoy the benefits.