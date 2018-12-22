ENGLISH

Airtel minimum recharge plans under Rs. 100: All you need to know

These are the Airtel minimum recharge plans priced under Rs. 100.

    With the arrival of Reliance Jio, the other telecom operators have come up with many new plans in order to retain their subscribers. As a part of these changes, voice calling became almost free and data also become much cheaper. While subscribers were enjoying lifetime free incoming services previously, the same has been discontinued now by the operators.

    Airtel minimum recharge plans under Rs. 100: All you need to know

     

    In a recent move, Airtel came up with minimum recharge plans and users have to recharge their mobile number once in 28 days to enjoy continuous services. These minimum prepaid recharge plans are priced under Rs. 100 and here we detail them.

    Airtel Rs. 23 prepaid plan

    The Rs. 23 prepaid plan from Airtel comes with a validity of 28 days and offers local and STD calls at 2.5 paise per second. The local SMS will cost Re. 1 and national SMS will cost Rs. 1.5 per message. This plan doesn't bundle any talktime or data benefits but to get Rs. 7 talktime when there is not enough balance, you will have to do a top-up recharge of Rs. 10.

    Airtel Rs. 35 prepaid plan

    The next one is the Rs. 35 prepaid plan, which offers a talk time of Rs. 26.66. This plan lets you make outgoing calls for 2.5 paise per second and local and national SMS at Re. 1 and Rs. 1.5 per message. With a validity of 28 days, this plan offers 100MB of 2G/3G/4G data.

    Airtel Rs. 65 prepaid plan

    Airtel Rs. 65 prepaid plan lets you get a talktime of Rs. 55, local and national outgoing calls at Re 1 per second and 200MB of 2G/3G/4G data for a validity period of 28 days.

    Airtel Rs. 95 prepaid plan

    The Rs. 95 prepaid plan from Airtel offers a full talktime of Rs. 95. The outgoing local and STD calls will cost you 30 paise per second. And, the plan will include 500MB of 2G/3G/4G data for a validity period of 28 days.

     

    These are not all! There are plans above Rs. 100 as well. Well, these prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 145 and Rs. 245 and offer full talktime. The outgoing call charges will be 30 paise per minute but there will be a difference in the validity period and data benefits.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 9:59 [IST]
