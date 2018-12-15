Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid plan revised to offer 1.5GB data per day

Airtel has been introducing several new plans on a consistent basis but most of its plans were not available for the open market. Now, the telco has made a change to its popular open market plan priced at Rs. 199. This prepaid recharge plan was initially offering 1.4GB of data per day. Now, it has been revised to offer 1.5GB of data per day for the same validity period of 28 days.

On the whole, this plan offers 2.8GB of additional data for the same validity and cost. The other benefits offered by this plan include unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls and 100 SMS per day. Its data benefits total to 42GB for a period of 28 days. Similar to Jio, Airtel's plan also offers truly unlimited voice calls without any FUP, be it daily or weekly. This is where the Vodafone Idea lags behind with a limit of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week.

Airtel Rs. 199 plan vs others

The Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid plan is an open market plan and is available in 22 telecom circles across the country. The telco is known for revising its open market plans on a consistent basis and this isn't the first time. Airtel announced this plan at a time when its arch-rival Jio revised its prepaid plans to offer 1.5GB and 2GB daily data benefits. Now, the telco appears to be geared up to catch up with the competition with its latest revision.

Reliance Jio has a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 198 offering 2GB of data per day for a period of 28 days. This plan comes with other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio suite of apps. Also, there are no limitations on the voice calling benefits. This plan is much better than the revised Airtel plan as it offers 14GB additional data for the same pricing. Given the competition, we can expect Vodafone Idea to also come up with a similar change to its Rs. 199 prepaid plan.