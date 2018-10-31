Airtel Rs. 199 and Rs. 448 prepaid plans offer 100% cashback to rival Jio

Airtel is facing a tough challenge from Reliance Jio that is forced to bring similar offers and benefits as its rival. As Reliance Jio is providing 100% cashback on recharges priced between Rs. 100 and Rs. 9,999, Airtel has also come up with a similar offer. Well, the telco offers 100% cashback with the Rs. 199 and Rs. 448 prepaid recharge packs.

With this new offer, these two recharge packs will join the Rs. 399 pack that is eligible for the 100% cashback offer, which was announced in June. So, subscribers of the Airtel can get 100% cashback on recharging with Rs. 199, Rs. 399 or Rs. 448 prepaid plans via the telco's app or official website.

Airtel cashback offer

The subscribers will be given cashback of Rs. 200, which will be given as four vouchers worth Rs. 50 each on recharging for Rs. 199. Likewise, the Rs. 399 and Rs. 448 prepaid plan subscribers will get eight and nine vouchers worth Rs. 50 each. In addition to these, there will be additional Rs. 50 cashback for the consumers who make their first payment using select digital wallets.

These vouchers can be used to reduce the effective price of the future recharges, which is similar to how the Jio cashback offer works.

Airtel plans with cashback

Talking about the prepaid recharge packs priced at Rs. 199, Rs. 399 and Rs. 448, these Airtel plans have varying validity periods of 28 days, 70 days and 82 days. All these plans provide 1.4GB of data per day along with bundled local, STD and national roaming calls. Also, there will be 100 SMS per day for free all throughout the validity period.

The benefit of the Airtel plans over those offered by BSNL, Vodafone and Idea is that the tariff plans will offer truly unlimited voice calling without any daily or weekly limit. But the Jio plans offering similar benefits are priced at least Rs. 50 lesser than the Airtel plans.