Airtel Rs. 289 vs Vodafone Rs. 279 vs Reliance Jio Rs. 299: Which is the best plan?

Here’s a comparison between some of the prepaid plans available now.

By

    Prepaid users in India will definitely be spoilt for choice as there are numerous plans with varied benefits. The telecom market space has been undergoing major transformations bringing countless benefits for users that are never seen before. From a time when the cost of 1GB of data was nearly Rs. 250 to now when the same is available for under Rs. 5, there have been a lot of significant changes.

    Airtel Rs. 289 vs Vodafone Rs. 279 vs Reliance Jio Rs. 299

     

    So, if you are looking for a prepaid recharge in the price bracket of under Rs. 300, then here is a comparison between Airtel Rs. 289, Vodafone Rs. 279 and Reliance Jio Rs. 299 tariff plans. Do check out the comparison from below.

    Airtel Rs. 289 plan

    This plan from Airtel priced at Rs. 289 comes with a validity of 48 days. It offers 100 SMS per day and 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data all throughout the validity period. Also, there is unlimited calling benefits be it local, STD and national roaming. Notably, the plan offers truly unlimited voice calls without any daily or weekly limit.

    Vodafone Rs. 279 plan

    On the other hand, the Vodafone launched a plan priced at Rs. 279 and a validity of 84 days. This plan offers subscribers 4GB of data all throughout the validity period and unlimited voice calling benefits. However, it doesn't offer any SMS benefits for the users.

    Reliance Jio Rs. 299 plan

    The Rs. 299 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day and a total of 3GB of data per day to the subscribers for 28 days. This totals to 84GB of data all throughout the validity of this tariff plan.

    On the comparison front, the Reliance Jio plan is much beneficial for those who consume a lot of mobile data. But the Airtel and Vodafone plans will be beneficial for users who want voice calling benefits than data connectivity. Notably, there are many other plans offered by these telcos suiting different requirements of the subscribers.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
