Airtel Rs 249 vs Vodafone Rs 255 vs Reliance Jio Rs 199: Which is the best plan?

Here’s a comparison between some of the prepaid plans available now.

    Prepaid users in India will know that the telecom market has undergone drastic transformations. There are numerous recharge options for the subscribers to chose from and the data cost has dropped too low. Notably, what was around Rs. 250 per GB a couple of years back is now under Rs. 5 per GB.

    Airtel Rs 249 vs Vodafone Rs 255 vs Reliance Jio Rs 199

    Moreover, the telecom operators revise their tariff plans and come up with new plans from time to time in order to make their plans more beneficial to the subscribers. So, if you are looking for a prepaid recharge, you will be spoilt for choice. In a such a scenario, we have come up with a comparison between the Airtel Rs. 249, Vodafone Rs. 255 and Reliance Jio Rs. 199 tariff plans.

    Airtel Rs. 249 plan

    This plan from Airtel priced at Rs. 249 comes with a validity of 28 days. It offers 100 SMS per day and 2GB of 4G data per day. Also, there is unlimited calling benefits be it local, STD and national roaming. Notably, the plan offers truly unlimited voice calls without any daily or weekly limit.

    Vodafone Rs. 255 plan

    On the other hand, the Vodafone plan that is just Rs. 6 more than the Airtel plan offers similar benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 2GB of 3G/4G data per day. It comes with access to live TV streaming via the Vodafone Play app.

    Reliance Jio Rs. 199 plan

    Jio prepaid plan comes with three plans in this range and the Rs. 199 plan is what we take for the comparison here. It is priced relatively lower than the Airtel and Vodafone plans and offers unlimited voice calls too without any FUP. Notably, this plan offers similar benefits including 2GB data 4G data per day and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days. Also, there is access to Jio suite of apps.

    Undoubtedly, the Jio plan priced at Rs. 199 stands out from the rest as it offers similar benefits for the same period at a much lesser cost.

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
