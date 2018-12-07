Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Which is the best international prepaid roaming plans

The tariff war is fierce in the telecom space in India since the entry of Reliance Jio. Eventually, there are several unlimited and combo plans offered by the telcos bundling attractive data benefits and free voice calling. This intense competition is not only in the domestic plans but also extends to international plans.

When you travel abroad, the first thing that might come to your mind is how you will manage to stay connected to your family and friends. Of course, there is free Wi-Fi in many hotels across the world but how can you make and answer calls.

To make this possible you can take a local SIM at the international airports and enjoy the services. But there are international roaming packs provided by the telecom operators in India that let you stay connected all through your trip using the same number that you use within the country. These international roaming packs and vary based on validity, data and calling benefits. But as there are many plans, here we come up with a comparison between the prepaid international roaming plans offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

Reliance Jio international roaming plans

Reliance Jio offers international roaming plans starting from Rs. 575. This plan offers unlimited calls (incoming and outgoing calls) with a limit of 100 minutes including both local calls and calls to India. Also, it offers 100 SMS and has a validity of 1 day. For Rs. 2,875, the telco offers unlimited incoming calls with 100 minutes limit and 100 SMS per day for a period of 7 days. The long-term international plan for Rs. 5,751 comes with a validity of 30 days, unlimited incoming calls, 1500 minutes of outgoing calls, 5GB data and 1500 SMS per month. These Jio tariff plans are applicable for nearly 20 major international countries.

Vodafone international roaming plans

Vodafone iRoamFree international plans offer a slew of plans. The plans remain the same for major destinations. The one day plan is priced at Rs. 695 and you get unlimited incoming calls, free SMS, 1GB of data and 120 outgoing minutes for local calls and calls made to India. The Rs. 3,495 plan has a validity of 7 days and offers the same benefits as the Rs. 695 plan except for 7GB of data. Then, there is a plan with a validity of 28 days priced at Rs. 6,995. It offers 120 free minutes per day for outgoing calls, free SMS, 1.5GB of data and unlimited incoming calls. These plans are available for over 60 popular countries.

Airtel international roaming plans

Airtel offers 1-day international roaming plans for Rs. 649 and offers 100 outgoing minutes to India, unlimited incoming calls, 500MB of data and 100 SMS. The Rs. 2,999 plan offers a validity of 7 days and provides 3GB of data, unlimited incoming calls, 250 minutes of outgoing calls to India and 100 SMS. The long-term plan is priced at Rs. 3,999 and offers a validity of 30 days. This plan offers 100 SMS, 5GB of data and 500 outgoing minutes to India. This one covers a slew of popular countries.