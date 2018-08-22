Bharti Airtel launches international roaming packs for prepaid users starting Rs.196

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of affordable international roaming voice packs, 'Foreign Pass', for prepaid customers in India starting at Rs 196.

The packs are available for 20 countries including the US, UK, Canada, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

These packs will allow customers to make and receive free local calls and outgoing calls to India.

Customers have the option of choosing from three affordable voice calling packs, starting at Rs. 196 for 20 mins, followed by Rs. 296 for 40 minutes and Rs. 446 for 75 mins.

Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of Airtel Foreign Pass - convenient prepaid International Roaming Recharges to keep our customers connected and tension free, even when traveling abroad. Happy to share that Airtel is the first telco in the country to have designed this value offers for prepaid customers. We will continue to focus on innovations to add to customer convenience and delight".

These recharge packs will be available to customers for the following 20 countries: UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, USA, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom, Srilanka, Bahrain, China, Canada, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, France, Netherlands, and Thailand.

Activating these IR Packs is as simple as doing a recharge and customers can activate the pack through My Airtel App, or the Airtel website in addition to walking to any of the nearest retailers.

To recall, Airtel has already launched innovative and affordable postpaid International Roaming packs for all major countries across the world. These packs come with convenient validity options of 1 day, 10 days, and 30 days and offer loads of benefits including free incoming calls/SMS, calling minutes and texts both to India and the local country as well as data to stay online.