Here's how you can avail Amazon gift card worth Rs 51 via Airtel app

Last week Airtel has announced its collaboration with Amazon India so that it will offer an Amazon Pay digital gift card of worth Rs 51 as a part of its 23rd-anniversary celebration. The Telco has announced on Tuesday that over one million subscribers have availed the gift card in less than five days of its rollout.

The gift card can be added as Amazon Pay balance and it can be used to recharge your mobile, bill payments, or shopping through Amazon India. You can also use the gift card across partner merchants of Amazon Pay. But the question arises that how exactly does one can avail from the Amazon Pat digital card.

How to avail Airtel's Rs 51 gift card

Firstly you need to download the My Airtel app on your iOS or Android smartphone. You can get the app on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Once you are done with the download, you need to open the app and search for Airtel Thanks banner, which you can see on the top slider.

Now select the banner which will take you to a window which looks something like the image given below. You can see a Claim button, you need to tap on claim button, which will offer you a voucher code that you can use on Amazon.in.

For copying the code you need to press the Copy button and then tap on the Redeem option. This will redirect you to the Amazon.in or the Amazon shopping app, where you need to login to your Amazon account. If you don't have one then you can sign up for the account.

Once you logged in to your account, you have to paste the code in the Enter Code box and then tap the Add Now button to add the balance to your Amazon Pay account. You are all set to use this gift card at your purchase or your recharge.

Do remember that the Amazon Pay Gift card can be redeemed and can be used for recharges and purchase on Amazon till October 31, after that the gift card will be invalid. Also, note that you can only claim only one card per Amazon account.