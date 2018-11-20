ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Reliance Jio launches VOLTE based inbound International roaming

Japan-based KDDI Corporation is the first international mobile service provider to avail of Jio's VoLTE calling and LTE data international roaming service.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio announced the launch of VOLTE based inbound International roaming between India and Japan.

    Reliance Jio launches VOLTE based inbound International roaming

     

    With this Jio has become India's first 4G mobile operator to provide VoLTE based international roaming services in India.

    Japan-based KDDI Corporation is the first international mobile service provider to avail of Jio's VoLTE calling and LTE data international roaming service which provides international travelers with access to high-speed data and voice services on Jio's all-IP, 4G-exclusive network.

    "Reliance Jio is focused on delivering the best data and voice experience to all of India and those who visit India. We welcome KDDI customers to Jio as the first international VoLTE and HD roaming users in India," said Mark Yarkosky, Reliance Jio.

    Jio said with this new arrangement, international travelers will be able to experience Jio's world-class all-IP network, which has been consistently rated as the fastest network in India by TRAI's MySpeed application over the last 20 months with an average download speed of 20.6 Mbps during September 2018.

    Jio is also consistently rated to have the widest LTE coverage in the country.

    Jio continues its commitment for making available comprehensive and innovative offerings that have transformed data consumption in India, turning the country into the world's largest consumer of mobile data and has catapulted it to the 9th largest mobile operator in the world with over 252 million subscribers within two years of launch.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue