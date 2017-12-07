Vodafone launches its i-RoamFree service to Thailand and New Zealand

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone today has announced its new offer under which the company extends its Vodafone iRoamFree, international roaming scheme to two more countries- Thailand and New Zealand.

With this, customers planning their holidays can now enjoy the benefits of Vodafone i-RoamFREE in 20 countries including popular destinations like UAE, USA, UK, Singapore, Malaysia etc.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said, "Vodafone customers have had a delightful experience with our Vodafone i-RoamFREE plans. This holiday season, we wanted to further add to the festivities that our travelers are looking forward to. We are delighted to add two popular destinations to the I-RoamFREE proposition - Thailand & New Zealand, strengthening our unlimited offering to 20 countries."

He said, "Thailand is amongst the top 4 international holiday destination for Indians for business, leisure or even a weekend gateway. With a large Indian diaspora, New Zealand is a popular long-haul choice for Indian travelers for visiting family and for exploring the country's natural beauty. With calls and data being completely free under the i-RoamFREE packs, customers would not have to look for alternatives and can have a completely worry-free roaming experience."

The packs are available at multiple affordable price points ranging from Rs 5000 for 28 days (which is effectively Rs 180 per day) to Rs. 500 for a 24 Hours usage, for those on a short visit. Both Vodafone prepaid and postpaid consumers can activate the pack through My Vodafone App.

The company has introduced the Vodafone i-RoamFREE for customers traveling to Europe recently. Apart from Europe, travelers can also use unlimited calling and Data in USA, UAE, Singapore& Malaysia with the same pack.