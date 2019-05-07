ENGLISH

    As we all know that tariff war is still on between all telecom operators and they are launching and revising their plans to compete with  each other . For instance, Vodafone is now providing free 4G SIM at your doors along with unlimited calling and data.

    Best prepaid plans under Rs 200 from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone

     

    In that way, we are going to compare the most popular plans from Airtel, Vodafone, and Reliance Jio that you can get under Rs. 200.

    Here are some prepaid plans under Rs.200

    Reliance Jio prepaid plans

    Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has three plans under Rs.200 and it starts at Rs. 98 where you get  2GB data and 300 local and national SMS for 28 days, while the other plan is priced at Rs. 149 which users are getting 1.5GB data along with 100 SMS daily

    Lastly Rs. 198 plans offer 2GB data daily, however, once the daily data is over user will get only 64Kbps speed.

    Bharti Airtel prepaid plans

    Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel also has four plans and it starts with Rs. 129 where you get 2GB data, the Rs. 199 offers 1.5GB data whereas Rs. 145 plan provides 1 GB data for 42 days along with talk time of Rs. 145. Lastly Rs. 169 which also offers 1GB data daily for 28 days.

    Lastly, outgoing calls will cost you at 30 paise per minute.

    Vodafone prepaid plans

    Vodafone Idea has three plans between Rs.100 and Rs. 200 and the first one is priced at Rs. 129 where customers are getting unlimited calling, 100 free SMS daily and 2GB data for a period of 28 days. The company has also launched Rs. 139 plan for its customers in which the Vodafone is providing unlimited calling with 2GB data for 28 days.

    Lastly Rs. 149 plans are offering 2GB data for 28 days.

     

    However, there is a catch as this plan offers unlimited calling only in the same network.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
