Zoho launches a smarter next-gen version of Office Suite with AI Features

Software maker Zoho Corporation has announced the launch of new version of its Zoho Office Suite, which includes four cloud-based productivity software applications- Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet, Zoho Show, and Zoho Notebook-smarter.

"The future of work will be characterized by secure, contextual, and intelligent digital workplace platforms that are fully integrated across collaboration, productivity, and business applications to support seamless workflows," said David Smith, founder, and principal of Inflow Analysis.

"The approach Zoho is taking shows deep understanding of this convergence and the critical need for a fully integrated platform that supports how people actually work. We believe this a challenge to major technology providers that need to address serious gaps in their portfolios and add adjacencies," Smith said.

It facilitates contextual collaboration opportunities to meet the diverse, end-to-end business needs of users, whether they are part of a small business or enterprise.

Applications in the Zoho Office Suite are not only integrated among themselves, but also with Zoho's communications tools (Zoho Mail and Cliq , a cross-platform messaging app), Zoho's collaboration tools ( Zoho Projects and Zoho Connect, a private social network for business), as well as Zoho's several other business applications.

These contextual integrations, for example, enable users to merge data from Zoho CRM into a document and send it for signature through Zoho Sign.

"We built Zoho Office Suite to be the most integrated suite of productivity tools of its kind," said Raju Vegesna, Zoho's Chief Evangelist.

"We've added features and tools that can't be found anywhere else, such as Notebook's smart cards, Sheet's data-cleansing tool, and Show's integration with Apple TV. Just like the line between productivity and collaboration applications is fading, we see the lines between business, collaboration, productivity, and communication apps fading. It is the combination of these apps, contextually integrated, that makes the modern worker exponentially more productive," Vegensa added.

Zoho Office Suite is available to single users for free, $3 per user per month for SMEs, and $6 per user per month for enterprises.