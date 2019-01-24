Zomato hires psychiatrist to counsel employees and delivery agents

Zomato the online food ordering website has been in the new few weeks back after a delivery boy caught on camera eating customer's food. The video became viral and after that, the company fired the delivery boy. Now, Zomato has hired a psychiatrist named Rohit Garg to counsel its employees.

Zomato is "making an attempt to build an environment that encourages professional help," founder Deepinder Goyal told Economic Times in an email response, confirming the hiring. "We believe strong mental health plays a significant role in productivity and the overall quality of work-life, across all levels and stakeholders within the organisation."

Apart from counselling delivery crew, Grag is also counselling employees across the teams 2 to 3 times a week.

"Regardless of a given employee's position or department, guidance from an accomplished professional like Dr Rohit Garg will be an invaluable component in designing a sustainable ecosystem," Economics Times quoted Goyal.

The video went viral on social media and a lot of people criticized the company for this behaviour. Zomato terminated the delivery agent and ensure that it will come with tamper-proof packaging material and also educate the 15,000 delivery persons.

Zamoto is a direct competition to Swiggy, Uber Eats and FoodPanda. The company raised $210 million from Alibaba's payment affiliate Ant Financial. Ant Financial received an ownership stake of over 10% of the company as part of the round, which valued Zomato at around $2 billion. Zomato had also raised an additional $150 million also from Ant Financial earlier in 2018.

