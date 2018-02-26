10 best educational YouTube channels for your kids

MinutePhysics

If your kids want to learn a new concept within few minutes, then MinutePhysics will prove to be a treasure for them. The YouTube channel easily explains the Physics concept within a minute. It makes science fun and relatable.

Geek Gurl Diaries

This channel is designed for girls who want to make a career in computer science. The channel is filled with interviews of software engineers, and it appealingly teaches programming. It even explains how to build a computer.

SoulPancake

If you want your kid to think, then you should subscribe to this channel. The videos on this channel are targeted for kids of different age groups. The idea is to make your kid think and act ethically.

Veritasium

It is a video blog that deals with science, expert interviews and cool demonstrations. It takes teaching to an entirely new level, by explaining everything practically.

The Spangler Effect

A cool science teacher runs the channel. His idea behind the channel is to convert ordinary science experiments into something unforgettable. The learning experience in this channel is fun because your kid will never know what to expect from the trials. The experiments are therefore described as the Spangler Effect.

Make me Genius

Designed for young kids, the videos of the channel are easy to watch. Things are explained with the help of cartoons and stories so that the kids are able to relate to the stuff and enjoy. Also, your kid will come to know about various cultures, thanks to the different dialect used in the video.

Houston Zoo

Does your kid love animals? If yes, then your kid is going to enjoy Houston Zoo. This YouTube channel features all kinds of educational and cool animal stories.

Reading Rainbow

It is one of the most famous YouTube channels. Hosted by LeVar Burton, the channel is filled with stories, tech videos, field trip videos and book reviews by kids. Both older and younger siblings can enjoy the channel.

Khan Academy

It is one of the best YouTube channels to learn academic stuff online. Whatever be the subject, if your kid study that subject in the school, then it is available on Khan Academy. It is a great resource to make the concept of your kid strong.

Crash Course Kids

The channel uploads videos twice in a week where they talk about grade school science. It is a newly launched channel and currently has the content only for the fifth-grade students. They look into the following subjects: Earth Science, Biology, Physical Science, Geography, and Astronomy.

Wrap Up

Go through these different YouTube channels to know which of these channels will be able to quench the thirst of your curious kid. And don't forget to subscribe to the favorite channel of your kid.