    Brands Take Friendly Jabs At Facebook, Instagram, And WhatsApp After Global Outage

    
    |

    Social media goliath Facebook was in the headlines yet again, but for all the wrong reasons. The social media platform suffered a global outage that impacted Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp users. These platforms went MIA, leaving their avid users wondering. Well, what better place than Twitter for users to voice their concerns.

     
    Brands Take Friendly Jab At Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp After Outage

    Soon after the services of these platforms went down, netizens were quick to respond with some hilarious memes. Many popular brands also took friendly jabs at the social media giant. Even Twitter came up with a sassy response to the situation. Here's what brands had to say about the outage.

    Later, when the services were back online, WhatsApp and Instagram's Twitter handles were quick to join the friendly banter.

    It isn't the first instance where Facebook suffered such a massive outage. The latest fiasco has sparked a debate on data breaches and hacks. If the reports are to be believed, the company has suffered a loss of $7 billion, as Facebook's stocks dropped by 4.9 percent throughout the day.

