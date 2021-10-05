Brands Take Friendly Jabs At Facebook, Instagram, And WhatsApp After Global Outage Features oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Social media goliath Facebook was in the headlines yet again, but for all the wrong reasons. The social media platform suffered a global outage that impacted Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp users. These platforms went MIA, leaving their avid users wondering. Well, what better place than Twitter for users to voice their concerns.

Soon after the services of these platforms went down, netizens were quick to respond with some hilarious memes. Many popular brands also took friendly jabs at the social media giant. Even Twitter came up with a sassy response to the situation. Here's what brands had to say about the outage.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

hi what can i get u — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 4, 2021

59.6 million nuggets for my friends — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

I don't have hands so I'll just say Hi five times... Hi Hi Hi Hi Hi! — Alexa (@alexa99) October 4, 2021

*unmutes mic*



Hey everyone. — Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams) October 4, 2021

Hey there 👋 — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) October 4, 2021

Ñ — KFC (@KFC_ES) October 4, 2021

how r u handling the fame — McDonald’s🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) October 4, 2021

Later, when the services were back online, WhatsApp and Instagram's Twitter handles were quick to join the friendly banter.

Hi and happy Monday 😵‍💫 — Instagram (@instagram) October 4, 2021

It isn't the first instance where Facebook suffered such a massive outage. The latest fiasco has sparked a debate on data breaches and hacks. If the reports are to be believed, the company has suffered a loss of $7 billion, as Facebook's stocks dropped by 4.9 percent throughout the day.

