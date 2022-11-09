Twitter To Offer 'Official' Label: New 'Verified' Account Against Twitter Blue’s Checkmark? Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Twitter introduced the new Twitter Blue subscription this week. The subscription offers a blue checkmark that earlier denoted a "Verified" Twitter account. Under Elon Musk's leadership, Twitter is testing a new way to demarcate truly verified and influential Twitter accounts from Twitter Blue subscribers. Let's see what's the new "Official" label and how it differs from the Blue Tick that all Twitter Blue subscribers will get.

Twitter Offering New "Official" Label For Verified Accounts?

All Twitter Blue subscribers are to receive a blue checkmark, which earlier indicated a verified Twitter account. Twitter is now considering another way to denote an account that is actually verified.

The blue tick checkmark can be simply bought for $8 per month. Twitter recently updated its iOS app for the iPhone, and in the release notes, mentioned the checkmark would resemble the one previously awarded only to influential personalities. In other words, Twitter would award the Blue Tick to anyone who is willing to pay the monthly subscription. Needless to mention, this could cause confusion.

A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the “Official" label to select accounts when we launch. pic.twitter.com/0p2Ae5nWpO — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 8, 2022

To address the potential troubles, moving forward, government and select business accounts would be eligible for a new "Official" label. Twitter has indicated the new label would help users distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as 'Official'.

Twitter is rolling out the feature in select regions. However, if the Official label is the new Verified account badge, the micro-blogging network will have to roll out the same across the globe.

Twitter Accounts Cannot Buy The New Official Label

It seems the new Official label will essentially take the place of the old verification system which Elon Musk had thrashed and trashed. Musk had claimed the old verification system was for elites only, and the new Twitter Blue subscription will give "Power to the people".

However, the new Official label mimics the old verification system which awarded the Verified account Blue Tick. Twitter is not charging for the new label. Moreover, the label is reserved for "government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures".

The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification – it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features. We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types. — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 8, 2022

If this sounds familiar, it is because the old verification system followed the exact same methodology to award the coveted Blue Tick without charging for the process. Incidentally, the Official label seems to have a small checkmark. However, Twitter will denote the truly verified accounts by slapping the word "Official" below the profile name, presumably to eliminate any confusion.

It appears Twitter accounts that qualify for the "Official" label might not have to pay for the Twitter Blue subscription. However, they would obviously go through a lot more scrutiny, which is in stark contrast to Twitter Blue, a paid subscription that will offer a blue tick checkmark without any identity verification.

Best Mobiles in India