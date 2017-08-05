Why you should verify your Twitter account: Its benefits

Now, you can also apply for Twitter verification and receive a blue checkmark badge next to your name. This blue badge lets the other people know that your account is authentic and not fake.

In order to get verified, you need to simply update your profile with current information, verify a phone number and email address, then fill form requesting consideration as a verified user.

Today, we will show you on how to do the Twitter verification. Twitter has made a simple verification form (https://verification.twitter.com/welcome) available online and users can follow the instructions to apply for verification.

How to Get Verified All you need to do now is to fill your profile completely with profile picture, cover photo, name, website, and bio as well. Add a verified phone number and confirm your email address, add your birthday and at last set your tweets as "public". Make sure that you provide the links to the websites that will support your verification. If you are going to applying as an individual you need to submit a copy of your government-issued photo ID. Once done, you will receive a reply from Twitter within 5 business days via email. Some tips Make sure your Twitter Profile has been active for past one year.

Make sure that your profile photo or logo is clear

Use the biggest job title you can in your bio.

For an individual, add a cover photo that shows you doing something important. Benefits of being verified One of the main benefits of getting verified is that it boasts personal branding. Moreover, with the verified badge, you can have lots of perks including accountability and stability, access to twitter analytics, trust amongst the community, extra security, avoid Identity theft, helps you network with others, new followers and much more.