26.7 Crore Facebook User Data Sold By Hacker On Dark Web For Rs. 41,500

Anonymous hackers recently listed more than five lakh Zoom user data on the dark web for less than a penny per account. On the same line, a new report suggests that a hacker has sold more than 26.5 crore Facebook user's data for just Rs. 41,500 or 500 Euros.

As per Cyble, a cyber risk assessment platform the sold information contains data like phone numbers, date of birth, e-mail address and Facebook ID. Cyble also told IANS that the exact procedure on how these hackers were able to obtain this data is still unknown. As of now, it is speculated that the data has been leaked using a third-party API or using the scrapping technique.

As the leaked data contains sensitive information, the organization claims that it could be used for phishing and spamming. Besides the aforementioned information, the leaked data also contains details on the condition of the account.

Tighten Security On Your Online Accounts

Make sure to secure your social media accounts with features like two-factor authentication. Similarly, change the credentials of these accounts now and then to keep it secure and do not use accounts on public or unknown devices. Also update social media apps, which will increase the security of these services, making it hard to hack.

Besides these procedures, make sure to tighten your privacy settings ensuring third-party APIs will not be able to access details like phone number, name, and e-mail ID.

This is not the first time that we have seen a data breach on Facebook. However, this is one of the biggest data breaches and anyone with 500 Euros can now own 26.7 crore Facebook user-details for less than a paisa per account. In this modern era, user-data is one of the most valuable things and user privacy is definitely a myth.

