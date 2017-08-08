Apple now has a followable page on Instagram

Apple has officially joined Instagram and it is already giving iPhone users a chance to get their pictures featured on the official page.

Apple has already used the "Shot on iPhone" campaign for a few years now. Apple uses pictures shot by iPhone users for creating video and print advertisements. With the new Instagram page, iPhone users have more chance than ever to get their pictures featured by the Cupertino tech giant.

Apple introduced the followable account today on the photography centric social media platform Instagram today. Reports are that the company will not share any ads or marketing through the account which has already gathered thousands of followers.

Earlier Apple's presence on Instagram was limited to ads which will change with the introduction of the new page. iPhones boast a great smartphone camera that outdo the competition easily.

The introduction of the dual camera setup on iPhone 7Plus was a game changer for the iPhone series and the device boasts one of the best smartphone cameras in the world.

Apple wants to boast the camera prowess to its potential consumers through Instagram page by keeping an open channel for current users to participate.

Apple generally keeps a low profile of social media platforms and although it already has Facebook and Twitter accounts, they are mostly used for ad campaigns. Apple also has a support page for Apple users on Twitter.

Instagram followers can use the hash tag #ShotoniPhone along with their pictures that they clicked using an iPhone and can get a chance to get featured on the page.