Can Elon Musk Make More Money From Twitter? News oi-Vivek

While most investors buy a company for its product, the end goal is always to make a profit out of it. Billionaire Elon Musk has just bought Twitter for a whopping $44 Billion or approx Rs. 33,65,21,02,00,00. Is Twitter a profit-making company, and can Elon Musk make a profit from it? Here is the answer.

According to the official statement from the newest owner of Twitter -- Elon Musk, he bought the social media platform due to his concern about freedom of speech, and not for making money. While this could be true to an extent, after investing a lot of money anyone would want something in return (in terms of money).

If we look at the financials of Twitter, they are not looking good, at least in terms of profit perspective. However, given Twitter is a publically listed company, the share prices of twitter have shot up by at least five percent in just a couple of hours. This is going to increase the value of the brand to an extent.

If we look at the annual revenue of Twitter, the company has made over $3.4 million in Q2 2019, which is the best quarter for the company so far. In 2020 Twitter made $3.7 million, and in 2021, the company made $5.1 million in review. While there is a steady increase in the revenue stream, the company might have to do a lot more if Elon wants to recover his investment.

Looking at the current numbers, Elon Musk might have to wait for at least a decade to recover the money that he has invested in Twitter. Hence, we could expect a lot more from Twitter, and we might finally get the edit button that even Elon Musk wanted for a long time.

Twitter Might Get New Monetizing Tools

Until now, Twitter has been a free-to-use social media platform, available across the world. The company recently launched Twitter Blue, which is the brand's first subscription service that gives a bit more features for paid users. Given Elon's acquisition, Twitter might release more features to Twitter Blue users to increase the number of paid subscribers.

