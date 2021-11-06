Twitter's New Feature Is A Dedicated Search For Individual Tweets; How To Use? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Twitter is one of the top social media platforms with its unique microblogging feature. Often, it might get hard to search for a particular tweet. Now, a new feature on Twitter will allow users to find tweets more easily. This feature is currently in beta and only select users have access to it.

Twitter Make It Easy To Find Tweets

The new Twitter search feature is currently available for iOS users presently and Android users might get the feature in the coming update. Here, people can see a dedicated search icon on a Twitter account. The idea behind the new dedicated tweet search icon is to make it easier and simpler to find tweets.

The new Twitter feature further helps users find tweets of their interest. For instance, if you're looking for tweets related to Android from Gizbot, you can simply search for it on our account @GIZBOT. Similarly, users can find trending tweets much more easily with the new feature.

A report by TechCrunch elaborates that the new feature is a simplified version of Twitter advanced search. If people knew the format for the advanced search, they would still be able to find all tweets with that keyword. But now, users simply need to click on the search icon to find the tweets of their interest.

How To Use New Twitter Search Feature?

As mentioned earlier, the new Twitter search feature is available only to iOS users. Here are the steps to use this feature:

Step 1: Open Twitter and search for any Twitter account

Step 2: Now, you'll find the search icon on the top-right corner of the screen. This is placed next to the three-dotted menu

Step 3: Next, type the keywords you want to find the tweets of in the search button

Step 4: You will now find all the tweets of this account with this particular keyword

Twitter New Search Feature: Good Or Bad?

The new Twitter search feature comes in quite handy to find related tweets in one place. This is also quite handy to find individual tweets about a related topic. At the same time, the feature has also made it easier to dig out some troublesome tweets! The TechCrunch report says the Twitter search feature is available to all global users on iOS and will continue to rollout on the web and Android.

