Twitter To Curb Misleading Tweets With New Security Feature; Steps To Report Fake Tweets Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Twitter is the most popular microblogging platform across the globe. With new features added to the platform, the user experience is improved helping with gaining a larger user base. Twitter is not just used by professionals but also general masses to highlight events and share thoughts. But, misleading tweets going viral has been an issue for a long. That won't be the case going forward as the company has released a new security feature that addresses this concern.

How Twitter Plans To Curb Misleading Tweet Spread?

Twitter has released a new safety feature that will allow users to report any misleading tweet they come across on the platform. This new security option is currently limited to a few markets. The company has rolled out this option for the US, South Korea, and Australia.

We’re testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them. Starting today, some people in the US, South Korea, and Australia will find the option to flag a Tweet as “It’s misleading” after clicking on Report Tweet. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 17, 2021

The Twitter users in the aforementioned regions will now have the provision to flag any fake tweet. This is what will allow the company to curb the spread of misleading information on its platform. Users can easily report any tweet which they find or are aware of being false.

It is worth mentioning that Twitter will not just accept random reports marking tweets as misleading. This feature is categorised into three different options including Politics, Health, or Something Else. Users will need to select the correct category and provide a valid reason for flagging a tweet.

How To Report A Misleading Tweet On Twitter?

Reporting or flagging a tweet you find misleading or fake is not much of a task. You just need a few taps to get this done. Check out the steps below:

Step 1: Open Twitter and log in to your account. If you are already sign-in, go to the tweet which you want to flag as misleading.

Step 2: Click on the menu option (three dots) on the top right of the app.

Step 3: Now, select the 'Report Tweet' option.

Step 4: Select the "Misleading Tweet" option.

Step 5: You will now need to select the correct category, i.e, politics, health, or 'something else.

Step 6: Now, you will further need to select the reason as to why the flagged tweet is misleading and report the same to Twitter.

Step 7: If in case you don't want any future tweets from the flagged account, you get the option to block, mute, and also unfollow that user.

Best Mobiles in India