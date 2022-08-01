Elon Musk Countersues Twitter; Claims Account Engagement On Twitter Is ‘Much Lower’ News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Elon Musk and the Twitter drama is continuing, and there seems to be a new twist. Now, Elon Musk is suing Twitter hoping to get out of the USD 44 billion deal. Musk is claiming that the account engagement on Twitter is much lower lately, which is his reason to back out of the multi-billion-dollar deal.

Elon Musk Is Suing Twitter

The Elon Musk and the Twitter saga has a new twist, reported by Reuters. Tesla CEO Musk has filed a new lawsuit determined to walk away from the USD 44 billion deal to buy Twitter. The Reuters report states that Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery has ordered a five-day trial in the matter.

"This order does not resolve any specific discovery disputes, including the propriety of any requests for large data sets," the report quotes McCormick. So far, Twitter hasn't responded to the new lawsuit at the time of writing this report. Musk has asked the trial to begin on October 17 and not October 10 as requested by Twitter.

Additionally, Musk took to Twitter to write: "Interaction with almost all Twitter accounts seem to be much lower in recent weeks & days. Accurate?" he questioned. This seems to be another reason that Musk is highlighting to back out of the new multi-billion-dollar deal.

Interaction with almost all twitter accounts seem to be much lower in recent weeks & days. Accurate? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2022

Elon Musk And Twitter: Events So Far

So far, Elon Musk and Twitter have grabbed headlines across the world. It started when Musk began buying several Twitter stocks and further raised the bid to acquire the microblogging social media. However, things began going sour when Twitter failed to provide details about fake accounts and bots on the platform.

Musk and his legal team then announced they would be backing out of the Twitter deal as complete details of the platform weren't provided. However, Twitter then took a legal route and filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, urging him to complete the acquisition.

Musk then asked the hearing to be held in February 2023 but Twitter's legal team pined for the hearing to be this year, in September. Finally, the Delaware Court of Chancery set the date for October - which is now under dispute once again.

