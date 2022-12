Elon Musk Asked If He Should Quit As Twitter CEO: Here's How Users Responded News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Twitter CEO Elon Musk held an unofficial poll on the social media platform asking if he should resign as the "Chief Twit". Over 17 million Twitter users responded before voting closed. It appears the majority of respondents have asked Musk to step down. Let's see how Musk reacted to the poll and what could happen next at Twitter HQ.

Musk's Twitter Poll Sees Massive Response

Twitter's owner and CEO, Elon Musk, conducted an informal poll on the social media platform on Sunday. He asked users if he should step down as head of the company. The poll stopped accepting responses at 6:20 AM ET (4:50 PM IST) on Monday.

More than 17 million users had voted before the poll closed. The poll ended with a majority of respondents favoring the "Yes" vote asking the billionaire to leave his post.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

As indicated by the tweet above, 57.5 percent of the Twitter users who voted, want Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO. Meanwhile, 42.5 percent of the voters think Musk should continue heading the social media platform.

Will Elon Musk Step Down As Twitter CEO?

Musk's own Twitter poll has indicated that several members of the social media platform want him to step down. Incidentally, even before the unofficial poll began, Musk had confirmed that he would abide by its results.

Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter, even as a regular user. He regularly posts tweets and even responds to several users. However, Musk did not tweet for several hours after the poll ended on Monday.

Good point. Twitter will make that change. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

Musk did respond "Interesting" to multiple suggestions that the results of the poll were skewed by fake accounts. Moreover, Musk even indicated that Twitter could soon only allow Twitter Blue subscribers to vote in policy-related polls.

This may suggest Twitter might not have new CEO in the near future. However, back when Musk had acquired Twitter, fired its top management, and appointed himself as the sole board member, he had indicated the platform would eventually have a new CEO.

A few days post the acquisition, Musk indicated he was a temporary CEO. But it is unclear if or when Musk will appoint a new Twitter CEO.

