Elon Musk Is Now 'Chief Twit': Will Twitter Change Under New Leadership? News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Twitter seems to have a new boss, or as Elon Musk wants to call himself "Chief Twit". The Tesla CEO updated his Twitter bio and seems to have openly signaled that he is going to acquire Twitter. Musk even entered the Twitter headquarters, carrying a bathroom fixture, and tweeted about the same. Musk was reportedly considering firing 75% of Twitter's workforce, but that plan may have been put on the back burner for now.

Elon Musk Should Go Through With The Twitter Acquisition Deal

Twitter was confident Elon Musk would complete the acquisition deal and had started making arrangements. It appears Musk is finally ready to make the deal and even signaled his intentions in his own eccentric way.

Musk entered Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday. He posted a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink. The video was accompanied by the message: "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!".

Needless to mention, this does not clearly indicate Musk is buying Twitter. The nine-second video only shows Musk entering a Twitter office while a sink. While the video might not be enough, Elon Musk's bio or Twitter profile now reads "Chief Twit".

Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Several hours after arriving at the headquarters, Musk tweeted that he was "meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today".

Even this information doesn't confirm that the Twitter acquisition deal has been finalized. However, all of Musk's antics do indicate that he would go through with the deal. After all, a judge has ordered Musk to either close the deal this week or he would have to face a trial.

Musk May Not Fire 75% Of Staff But Should Make Changes

Presumably, during his meetings at Twitter, Musk may have indicated that he would not fire 75% of Twitter's staff. The Tesla CEO had previously hinted at such a drastic step but may have reconsidered. Nonetheless, some downsizing could be expected.

Instead of letting the majority of Twitter employees go, Musk would surely try to alter the way Twitter operates and treats its user base. Twitter has been infamous with regard to its attitude and behavior towards free speech and censorship. The platform has been known to ban several individuals, and in the process, may have even suppressed their right to free speech.

Musk has been a vocal proponent of free speech and seems to be against online censorship. He has indicated that the Twitter accounts of some individuals would be reactivated, or their permanent ban would be reversed if he took over Twitter. Musk may start by reinstating the Twitter account of America's former president Donald Trump.

Elon Musk has previously tried to walk back on the deal, claiming Twitter wasn't offering details about "bot accounts". However, it appears he may address these issues in his own way. Moreover, Musk plans to "double Twitter's revenue", but hasn't offered any details on how he will go about boosting the platform's earnings. It could be a difficult task primarily because the platform seems to be losing users' interest.

